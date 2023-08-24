Tower Hamlets: Four pedestrians hit by car being chased by police
Four pedestrians have been hit by a car being chased by the police in London.
City of London Police officers were chasing the Mercedes on Wednesday night before it crashed into four people on Fieldgate Street, in Tower Hamlets.
They were all taken to hospital, where they remain in a serious but stable condition.
Two males, aged 16 and 19, were held on suspicion of driving, burglary and firearms offences and the crash was referred to the police watchdog.
A spokesperson for the Met Police said: "City of London Police were in a short pursuit with a vehicle on MPS [Metropolitan Police Service] ground.
"Met officers responded to assist with the collision."
A spokesperson for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed they were assessing the crash, involving a Mercedes car that failed to stop for officers.
"After being notified by the force we sent investigators to the scene and to the police post-incident procedure, where the officers involved provided their initial accounts," the spokesperson said.
"We have requested further information from the force and, once received, we will determine what further action may be required from us."
