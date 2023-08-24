Aled Jones: Boy threatened to cut off Welsh singer's arm with machete
A machete-wielding teenager threatened to cut off singer Aled Jones's arm while robbing him of his £17,000 watch on a west London street, a court heard.
The Welsh star was walking on Chiswick High Road on the afternoon of 7 July when a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be legally identified, attacked him.
The boy has pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.
He was due to stand trial at Wimbledon Youth Court but admitted the charges after the hearing was under way.
The court was previously told the baritone, 52, was walking with his son when he was approached by a boy dressed wearing a black tracksuit and trainers.
Prosecutor Robert Simpson said the defendant "produced a knife in the form of a machete from his tracksuit bottoms and threatened to cut off his arm and made various other threats in order to obtain the Rolex watch Aled Jones was wearing".
'Machete found in room'
"Aled Jones immediately handed it over and the defendant made off."
CCTV footage was collected from the area and the teenager was later arrested at his west London home, the court heard.
The machete was found in his room and the defendant was picked out by the singer's son in an identity parade, the court was told.
Mr Jones and his son waited on a video link for almost two hours to give evidence before it was turned on for about a minute for the pair to be told the teenager had pleaded guilty.
The boy, who appeared alongside his father, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address and to reply "guilty" when each charge was read out.
District Judge Andrew Sweet told him the offending was "very, very serious" and adjourned the case for reports to be prepared.
He was bailed until his next hearing at Ealing Youth Court on 12 September. However, but the judge warned the defendant he could not guarantee the case would not be sent to the crown court from there.