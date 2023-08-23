Shed of the Year artist brought workshop 'back from the dead'
An artist and sign painter from north London won the annual Shed of the Year award after he brought a shed "back from the dead".
Archie Proudfoot, 34, named his garden shed Frankenshed after its rotting exterior.
He won out of 200 entrants with his "elaborate" design featuring the four seasons.
"Rebuilding and decorating the shed was a very personal undertaking for me," he said.
Mr Proudfoot's design included ceiling panels for each season and a golden tree on the wall where garden tools were hung.
He said: "What started as a bored attempt to save a rotten shed turned into the most elaborate and enjoyable piece of artwork I've ever created," he said.
"To see it win not just the Colourful category, but be crowned overall winner - well, I'm over the moon."
He took home £1,000 in cash in the Cuprinol awards and £250 worth of the brand's products.
Marianne Shillingford, the firm's creative director, said the Frankenshed was a "true labour of love".
"The extraordinary mural work in the interior of Archie's Frankenshed are such a unique expression of his individuality, skill and love of colour," she said.
