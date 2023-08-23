Workers at Barts Health NHS Trust vote in favour of strikes
Workers at an NHS trust in London have voted in favour of strikes in a dispute over pay and staffing.
Members of Unite at Barts Health NHS Trust backed industrial action by 95%.
The trust operates from four major hospital sites, The Royal London, St Bartholomew's, Whipps Cross and Newham, and a number of community locations, including Mile End Hospital.
A trust spokesperson said they were working with staff and unions "to find a resolution" and avoid a strike.
Unite's Sharon Graham said workers were planning the action "to combat low pay and understaffing at the trust".
They will meet over the coming days to decide on strike dates, Unite said.
Unite said that in a landmark agreement last year, 1,800 workers including cleaners, security guards, porters and domestic staff were transferred to NHS employment from a private contractor.
The union said more than 1,000 workers had not received a £1,655 lump sum, which is part of the recent deal to end the NHS pay dispute.
The spokesperson for Barts Health NHS Trust added: "A number of our staff were still employed by Serco on 31 March 2023 and do not qualify for the lump sum under the terms of the national NHS pay deal."
