Takayo Nembhard: Reward offered to solve fatal carnival stabbing
A £20,000 reward is being offered to help convict the killer of an aspiring rapper who was stabbed to death at last year's Notting Hill Carnival.
Father-to-be Takayo Nembhard, 21, from Bristol, was attacked in Ladbroke Grove, west London, during the event at about 20:00 BST on 29 August.
Several people have since been arrested in connection to his death but no-one has been charged.
Met officers will go to the event this weekend to make fresh witness appeals.
Mr Nembhard, who performed under the name TKorStretch, had been visiting the carnival with his sister and friends, and was in a large crowd when he was attacked under the Westway flyover.
Police pulled him free from the crush and gave him first aid, but he later died in a west London hospital.
A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the right groin femoral artery.
Mr Nembhard's partner, O'shian Edwards, gave birth to their baby nine weeks after he died.
The Met Police said it was likely that there were many witnesses as there were several hundred people in the immediate area surrounding the attack.
Detectives want to hear from them and anyone who may have taken photos or filmed relevant footage.
Det Insp Laura Semple said Mr Nembhard "had done nothing to provoke the attack that day".
The reward is being offered by Crimestoppers, which says it guarantees anonymity to those who provide information.
Alexa Loukas, from the charity, said: "I know how hard it is to speak up, but you could make a difference. Every piece of information, no matter how small, is a step closer towards finding justice for Takayo."
Mr Nembhard's family, said: "Almost a year on, our family are in disbelief and continued sadness that Takayo's passing goes unpunished.
"We will never get over him but justice being served will help us to move on."
Five people have so far been arrested and bailed pending further investigation.
Most recently, a 23-year-old man was detained in Shepherds Bush, west London, on 18 August on suspicion of murder. He was bailed until mid-November.
