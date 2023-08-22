East Acton: Man dies on Tube tracks following police chase
A man has died after being hit by a Tube train following a police chase in west London.
The Met Police said officers tried to stop a vehicle in Du Cane Road, near Shepherds Bush, before it collided with a car just after 20:30 BST on Monday.
Several people in the pursued vehicle fled on foot, the force said.
A short time later, a man was seen close to the tracks near East Acton underground station before being hit by a train, a spokesperson added.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are working to establish the victim's identity.
The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and an investigation is under way.
A man in the car, which the pursued car collided with, was taken to hospital as a precaution.
The railway lines, which are above ground, were searched by police on Monday night, witnesses said.
Two police officers could be seen at the Shepherds Bush end of the road while a Volkswagen Golf and an Audi were inside the cordoned off area, with a clear gap between them.
Mike Hill, 64, lives near the scene. He said: "We just heard fire engines, the ambulance and police cars.
"We saw the car get towed away. All the air bags had gone and the back wheel was missing.
"They were all searching the railway lines last night and there were no trains until this morning."
The police cordon was removed by 13:00 BST on Tuesday.
