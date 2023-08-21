Adam Provan: Ex-Met-PC's rape victim says she has relived hell
A woman who was raped by a former Met Police officer has said that no prison sentence will "take away the harm" her attacker caused her.
In June Adam Provan, 44, of Newmarket, Suffolk, was found guilty of twice raping the woman when she was 16 while on a blind date in 2010, and raping a fellow police officer six times
All the offences were committed while he was a serving officer.
A two-day sentencing hearing is being held at Wood Green Crown Court.
Provan was initially convicted of raping the 16-year-old victim after a retrial in 2018 and jailed for nine years.
He was sacked from the force the following year.
Provan served three years in prison before he successfully appealed against his conviction and his case was sent for a third trial.
At that trial in May, six new counts of rape were added to the charges, relating to the attacks on his colleague, which happened in 2003-05.
Speaking in court from behind a screen, the teenage victim, who is now in her 20s, said : "The day I met Adam Provan changed my life forever.
"No prison sentence will take away the harm Adam Provan has caused me. No amount of justice will make me forget the date from hell."
She said giving evidence at the latest trial was like reliving her "worst nightmare".
Giving evidence over three trials was "traumatic" and she felt "personally attacked", she said.
The other victim, who is still a serving officer, said she "lived in constant fear" Provan would kill her and believed he saw himself as "untouchable".
Judge Lucas hailed the victims' bravery as he thanked them for giving their statements in court.
'History of allegations'
Prosecutor Anthony Metzer KC told the court Provan had abused his position as an officer to gain young women's trust and had "aspects of a Jekyll and Hyde character".
He said there was "an extended history of allegations" of sexual misconduct against Provan dating back to the 1990s, including "stalkerish behaviour".
The defendant had 751 female contacts in his mobile phone, indicating a "fascination bordering on the obsessive" with young women, Judge Noel Lucas KC said.
Mr Metzer said the details on Provan's phone "strongly suggested" there was sexual activity with the women, many of whom were young.
In 2005 another female police officer had reported receiving "nuisance" messages from Provan but the complaint was dealt with "informally" and not taken further.
Provan, who watched teenage pornography online, had also allegedly contacted another 16-year-old girl after she gave him her details as a witness.
Julia Smart KC, defending, said all the allegations were disputed by Provan.
The sentencing hearing is expected to conclude on Tuesday.
