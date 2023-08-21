Drug addict strangled a man and sold his TV for £15 - court
A drug-user tied up and strangled a man before selling the victim's TV for £15, the Old Bailey heard.
Salieu Seray-Wurie, 26, is accused of murdering Darren Ammon, 47, at an east London flat last October.
Opening the case for the prosecution, Jacqueline Carey KC said the killing appeared to have been motivated by an argument over a bank card.
She said the defendant accepted he killed Darren Ammon, but had also suggested he did not intend to do so.
Police discovered the deceased's body bound at the wrists and knees and with a cord around his neck.
Seray-Wurie, of no fixed address, denies charges of murder and manslaughter, but has pleaded guilty to stealing a television.
After killing Mr Ammon, the defendant then stole the victim's TV and wallet and sold the TV for £15 little over an hour later, the prosecution said.
"Whether Mr Ammon was tied up before, during or after the fatal attack is not known," said Jacqueline Carey.
"But it is clear that ensuring that Mr Ammon either could not defend himself or could not summon assistance would have taken some time, some strength and some thought.
"The prosecution says it took all those three things and it was the defendant who strangled Darren Ammon that afternoon."
'Give me my money'
Mr Ammon lived alone in his flat in Kirton Gardens, Shoreditch, and was a "much loved father and son" who had been helped and supported by a homeless charity, the court heard.
He was also a class A drug addict who lived a "hand to mouth" existence and who had let Mr Seray-Wurie stay at his flat.
On 15 October 2022 Darren Ammon had made a 999 call asking for the police to help remove someone from his flat who was refusing to leave, the prosecutor said.
In the background to the call a voice could be heard demanding that Darren "give me my money back", with Darren replying "what money? I don't owe you no money".
When police arrived at the flat the defendant was asked to leave but returned shortly afterwards.
A neighbour reported hearing an argument over money and Darren saying "no, no" as though someone had their hands on his throat, the court heard.
Three days later, after Darren had not been seen again, the neighbour reported the incident to police who forced entry to the flat.
Under a sleeping bag on the living room floor they discovered the body of Darren Ammon with his knees tied together with a belt, his hands bound with a t-shirt and a cord looped three times around his neck, the court heard.
CCTV played to the jury showed the defendant walking away from the flat carrying a large TV, which he sold at a shop in Bethnal Green claiming he had found it on a rubbish tip.
Mr Seray-Wurie was arrested on 22 October at Forest Gate police station and in police interviews claimed he was not present at the flat at the time of the killing, the jury was told.
Prosecutor Jacqueline Carey said that the defendant accepted being the person who killed Darren Ammon, but may suggest in his defence that he did not intend to do so.
The trial continues.
