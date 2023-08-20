Thousands enjoy UK Black Pride as it marks 18th year
The co-founder of UK Black Pride has said the event represents "bravery, security and love" as it marked its 18th year.
Thousands of revellers descended on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford on Saturday to celebrate.
UK Black Pride is Europe's largest pride event for LGBTQ+ people of African, Asian, Caribbean, Latin American and Middle Eastern-descent.
Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, executive director, said the theme was "legacy".
"I think everyone who has walked through this park understands what legacy means to us, understands what support, bravery, security, love, happiness and joy means to us," she said.
"That's what UK Black Pride is about."
UK Black Pride, which started in 2005 in Southend-on-Sea, moved to its current location in Stratford last year.
Organisers said it had grown bigger each year, with a family zone introduced for the first time this year.
Chloe Davies, head of finance at UK Black Pride, said: "To the black community, Black Pride means everything to us.
"We know that in the LGBTQ+ community there is still so much discrimination... UK Black Pride is a place to help address some of those issues."
She added: "UK Black Pride is not just today. It is 365 days of the year. We are here for our community wherever you are at. Please come and find us, we are waiting for you."
