Pension Credit campaign expands across London
The mayor of London is expanding a campaign in the hope of helping London's poorest pensioners.
City Hall will be sending targeted letters to residents in 23 boroughs about unclaimed Pension Credit this autumn.
It is estimated £246.5m worth of Pension Credit is unclaimed in London each year.
Sadiq Khan said the initiative, which was launched in February with 17 boroughs, has been "hugely successful".
It has helped more than 2,100 older Londoners claim an average of £3,879 in direct additional annual income, City Hall said.
Pension Credit is provided by the government to people of state pension age on low incomes.
It also unlocks further support, including help with energy and council tax bills, free NHS dental treatment, Housing Benefit for renters and free TV licences for those aged 75 or above.
About £8.4m has been claimed so far, and City Hall estimated a further £9m could be claimed when it expands its initiative.
Claire Holland, executive member for communities at London Councils, called the campaign "a great example of what can be achieved through collaboration and intelligent use of data".
Earlier this year, the London Assembly's economy committee warned Mr Khan the low uptake of Pension Credit was a serious problem in the capital.
