Lambeth has failed residents again, says Gove
Michael Gove has slammed a south London council after it failed to fix a mother's leaking roof for five years.
The housing secretary accused Lambeth Council of having "failed your residents yet again" in a letter dated 16 August.
He was writing in response to failures in a case review outlined by the Housing Ombudsman in June.
Lambeth Council declined to comment on Mr Gove's latest letter.
The Labour-led council has previously admitted its response was "inadequate" and apologised.
Mr Gove said he expected the council to "implement changes as soon as possible," adding he would continue to take a "personal interest" in whether residents noticed an improvement.
Earlier this year, the ombudsman ordered the council to pay £6,500 to the affected tenant after it dragged its heels in fixing a damp and mould problem in her flat.
The council had taken five months to act on a safeguarding enquiry from her son's primary school about black mould and a broken window pane in the property.
The letter comes months after Mr Gove accused the council of failing to provide "the most basic level of decency" to tenants after the ombudsman found severe failings in three separate cases.
Last month, the ombudsman announced Lambeth Council would be the first ever in the country to be inspected over concerns about how it handled a resident's complaint.
