Abdullah Qureshi sentenced after attacks on Jewish community
- Published
A man has been given a hospital order after he was found guilty of carrying out anti-Semitic attacks on three Jewish people in north London.
Abdullah Qureshi, 30, from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, attacked two men and a 14-year-old boy in Stamford Hill on 18 August 2022.
He will be detained in a secure medical facility until he is considered safe to be released, Wood Green Court heard.
He was also given a 10-year restraining order, the court ruled on Thursday.
Qureshi was convicted in November of one count of racially or religiously aggravated grievous bodily harm and two counts of racially or religiously aggravated common assault.
Det Ch Insp Yasmin Lalani, from the local policing team, said: "Abdullah Qureshi's action caused severe distress to the victims, their families and the wider Jewish community.
"I can only hope the victims in this case find some comfort in the fact that Qureshi has been sentenced after the ordeals they suffered."
