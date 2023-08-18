Croydon: Girl, 11, died after systemic failure of hospital, parents say
- Published
A south London couple said that there was "systemic failure" in their 11-year-old daughter's care after she died from sepsis caused by meningitis.
Annalise Luffingham was admitted to hospital on 11 February 2020 and died the next day.
A report by Croydon Health Services NHS Trust found 11 problems with her care, including a delay in giving her drugs.
"When Annie needed help she was badly let down," said her father, David Luffingham, from Addiscombe, Croydon.
The couple took their daughter to A&E at Croydon University Hospital after she had been suffering from a headache and eye pain for a week.
She had also been experiencing dizziness, vomiting, confusion and a high temperature, they said.
Almost seven hours after Annalise, known as Annie, was admitted, she was given antibiotics.
The trust's report found that if she had been screened correctly for sepsis, she would have started receiving intravenous antibiotics within the hour.
Just over an hour after she was given the drugs, Annie suffered a cardiac arrest. She was resuscitated and transferred to another hospital, where she died the following day.
"There are very good protocols that hospitals should be following," said her mother, Tracey Shephard. "If they don't follow those protocols, then this could easily happen to somebody else."
'Devastating'
Ms Shephard, 51, said: "Annie was the most wonderful daughter we could have ever wished for.
"Our lives will never be the same without her. It's devastating that she'll never grow up and fulfil the potential she had."
An inquest in 2021 concluded that her death from sepsis caused by meningitis was as a result of natural causes contributed to by neglect.
Annie's parents' warning comes after they secured an undisclosed settlement from Croydon Health Services NHS Trust.
The trust has admitted liability for Annie's death and apologised to the couple.
A spokesperson for the trust said said that they "implemented a number of changes" after an internal review which included "additional clinical training for staff on the management of sepsis and meningitis".
They added: "We would again like to extend our deepest condolences to Annalise's family for their loss."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk