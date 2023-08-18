Hounslow: Driver who mowed down four blameless men convicted of GBH
A banned driver who deliberately mowed down four blameless passers-by has been convicted of four counts of grievous bodily harm.
Choudry Razaq, 26, was accused of trying to kill the friends by using a silver Chevrolet as a weapon in Kingsley Road, Hounslow, on 25 September last year.
Jurors instead found him guilty of four lesser charges of GBH with intent at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.
He will be sentenced at a later date.
Two of the men sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the attack, while two others were treated for less serious injuries.
Prosecutor Rekha Kodikara told jurors during the trial that Razaq "effectively left them for dead" at the scene.
Razaq ran down the men after he was involved in a bar altercation.
Friends Gabriel Sjnevicius, Hanad Duhaut, Harris Koneswaran and Abdi Moallim had "stumbled across" the altercation in Kingsley Road, the court heard, but had decided not to get involved and walked away.
The jury was told they had met up for a night out and had simply been walking past The White Bear pub on their way to watch a boxing match on television.
It was the prosecution's case that Razaq wrongly believed the men were somehow involved in the pub fight.
After the crash Razaq, whose address is listed in Feltham, west London, was treated in hospital for a head injury, put his clothes in the wash and booked a flight to Pakistan, the court had previously heard.
He was arrested at Heathrow Airport as he tried to flee the country.
'Lives will never be the same'
In a statement issued after the verdict, Det Con Hollie Collins, who was the officer in charge, said: "This is a tragic case where one man's intentional, merciless and unprovoked attack will affect the four victims and their families for the rest of their lives.
"It was due to the speedy work of the team of investigators that Razaq was arrested so quickly and was prevented from evading justice by fleeing the country."
Det Con Collins added that while the men survived "their lives will never be the same".
