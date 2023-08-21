Ulez: Scrappage scheme extension begins
Eligibility for the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) scrappage scheme has been extended to all Londoners ahead of the zone expansion on 29 August.
It means that anyone who lives in London can access up to £2,000 to replace non-compliant cars.
More support is now also available for businesses, charities and disabled drivers.
Here is everything you need to know about the scheme.
What is the scrappage scheme?
The scrappage scheme is a £160m pot of money that will be used to provide grant payments to successful applicants to scrap or retrofit their vehicles that do not meet the Ulez emissions standards and switch to cleaner, greener modes of transport.
The scheme is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
You can only claim from the scrappage scheme if your vehicle is not Ulez compliant.
Am I eligible?
Broadly, these are the non-compliant vehicles:
- Motorbikes that do not meet Euro 3 standards (pre-2007 models)
- Petrol cars and vans that do not meet Euro 4 standards (pre-2006 vehicles)
- Diesel cars and vans that do not meet Euro 6 standards (pre-2015 vehicles)
- Buses, coaches and lorries will need to meet or exceed the Euro VI standard, or pay £100 a day to drive within the zone
If you live in London and have a car that does not meet these regulations then you are eligible to make an application.
You can find out if your car is compliant here.
How much can I claim?
Londoners with non-compliant vehicles can claim a maximum of:
- Cars: £2,000
- Motorcycles: £1,000
Londoners can choose to receive £1,600 for a scrapped car as well as one adult-rate Annual Bus & Tram Pass
Sole traders and small trades with vans: £7,000 per vehicle (up to three)
Retrofitting a vehicle: £6,000
Charities with a registered address in London that use a minibus: £9,000 per vehicle (up to three)
Disabled Londoners with wheelchair-adapted vehicles: £10,000
How can I apply?
You can apply for a grant by filling in a form on the TfL website.
You will first need to send evidence that your vehicle qualifies for the scheme. TfL says it aims to process applications within 10 working days of receipt.
You will be contacted by email to be told if you have been approved.
If your application is approved, you will then be asked to scrap your vehicle at an Authorised Treatment Facility. They will issue you with a certificate of destruction. You will have one month to scrap your vehicle and provide TfL with the evidence.
Once TfL has verified this information they will send a cheque through the post.