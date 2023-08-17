Man charged with double stabbing during Indian independence celebrations
A man has been charged with a double stabbing at an Indian Independence Day event in west London.
Gurpreet Singh, 25, from Belmont Road, Ilford, is charged with attempted GBH with intent, two counts of GBH with intent, one count of affray, threats with a bladed article and two counts of possession of a bladed article.
He has appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court.
A second man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and released on bail.
Met officers were policing the event on The Broadway in Southall on 15 August when they heard of a disturbance.
They arrived at the scene at about 22:00BST and found two men in their 30s with knife injuries.
The two injured men were taken to hospital where their wounds were assessed as non-life-threatening.
Mr Singh and the second man were arrested at the scene.
A female officer received a small cut to her hand but did not need hospital treatment.
A spokesperson for the Met said that its inquiries are continuing.
'Enormous concern'
Supt Sean Lynch, who is responsible for the Met's neighbourhood policing in Ealing, said: "I recognise the enormous concern this incident will have caused, in Southall and in the Sikh communities around London and further afield. [This] was an otherwise largely peaceful and celebratory event.
"We are aware of footage circulating on social media, with people also commenting on what they think happened.
"We would urge people to avoid echoing - or adding to - speculation.
"Fortunately, none of those injured was seriously hurt and there were no fatalities."
Following the incident a section 35 dispersal order was authorised in the area but this has since been lifted.
Mr Singh was remanded in custody to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on 14 September.
