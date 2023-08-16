Clapham stabbing: New images released of homophobic attack suspect
New images have been released of a man suspected of carrying out a homophobic attack on two men outside a south London nightclub.
The two victims, in their 20s and 30s, were attacked with a knife outside the Two Brewers, in Clapham High Street, at about 22:15 BST on Sunday.
The force has said it is treating the incident as homophobic.
The Metropolitan Police has released an image of a man on a number 50 bus in Thornton Heath at 20:30 BST that night.
Det Ch Insp Jivan Saivb, who is leading the investigation, called on the public to think about whether they could name or identify the man pictured.
"I would urge people to look at these images - do you know this man? Do you recognise the clothes he is wearing?" he said.
"If you can help identify him then please get in touch."
The images, which are the latest to be released following a previous appeal on Tuesday, show the man wearing a black and grey hooded coat with a red zip and a black facemask, as well as red and black gloves.
The incident happened as the two victims were standing outside the nightclub, when they were approached by a man who attacked them with a knife before running away.
No arrests have been made so far, and police inquiries are ongoing. The men have since been sent home from hospital.
It comes as the Met Police have increased safety measures in the area following the attack, with nightclub staff being escorted to their cars by police in Clapham and Vaxuhall.
PC Hayley Jones, the Met's LGBT+ community liaison officer for Lambeth and Southwark, said a minibus of six officers and a sergeant were also patrolling the area every day this week and officers would be speaking to revellers outside venues to reassure them.
In nearby Clapham Junction, the Clapham Grand nightclub, which holds its own drag and LGBTQIA+ events, said it was stepping up security including enhanced bag searches and increased staffing.
In a post on Instagram, it also said it would be liaising with police on a daily basis ahead of events, adding a communications network across all venues in the area would also be set up to share information and issues.
Dr Mahamed Hashi, Lambeth Council's cabinet member for safer communities, condemned "those who perpetrate violence in our borough, those who carry knives and those who carry out hate crimes against our communities".
He said: "This is a really distressing incident and our thoughts are with the two men who are now recovering from the attack, and their friends and family who will be deeply affected by this violence.
"There is absolutely no tolerance for hatred of this kind in our borough and we will work with the police to ensure that action is taken swiftly to deal with this terrible incident and prevent incidents of this kind in the future."
