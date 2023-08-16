Fuad Saman: Man stabbed more than 100 times, court told
A 40-year-old man found dead in a property in north-west London last week was stabbed more than 100 times, a court has heard.
Osman Abshir, 28, is accused of the murder of Fuad Saman, whose body was discovered at an address on Casselden Road in Harlesden, on Thursday night.
The Old Bailey heard on Wednesday that Mr Saman was stabbed in the head and lower torso in a "frenzied attack".
The defendant, from Willesden, Brent, did not enter a plea.
A post-mortem examination carried out on Saturday established his cause of death as blunt and sharp force injuries to the head.
Mr Abshir's defence barrister did not make an application for bail.
Judge Mark Dennis KC remanded him in custody and he is due to appear at the same court on 7 November before a two-week trial in June next year.
