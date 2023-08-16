Brent: Landlord who packed 40 tenants in to house banned
- Published
A landlord from north-west London has been banned from letting houses in England for five years.
Jaydipkumar Rameshchandra Valand, 48, was found responsible for multiple housing offences, including putting up to 40 people in a four-bed home in 2018.
It is the first banning order Brent Council has issued since it was given powers to ban serial rogue landlords.
Valand was found guilty of breaching housing regulations in 2022.
Brent Council leader Muhammed Butt said: "Brent Council takes a zero-tolerance policy against rogue landlords such as this, and we will use everything in our powers to hold them to account to safeguard our vulnerable residents."
He added that if Valand breaches the five-year ban, he will face a prison sentence.
The landlord was one of four found guilty at Harrow Crown Court of making £360,000 by housing up to 40 tenants in one property in Napier Road, Wembley in 2018.
Enforcement officers found one of the tenants living in a lean-to shack made from pallets and tarpaulin with no lighting or heating, the council said.
Four years later he was found guilty at Willesden Magistrates Court of breaching housing regulations at a property in Wembley Hill Road, the council added.
A judge banned Valand from letting out houses in England and engaging in any sort of property management work in the country on 9 August.