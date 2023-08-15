Clapham stabbing: Man sought after homophobic attack
Investigators are seeking to identify a man after two men were stabbed in a homophobic attack outside a south London nightclub.
The men, in their 20s and 30s, were attacked outside the Two Brewers in Clapham High Street on Sunday night.
The Metropolitan Police has released an image of a man taken from outside the venue at the time of the attack.
The force said it is treating the stabbings as homophobic.
The Met said the incident happened at about 22:15 BST as the two men stood outside the nightclub.
The were approached by a man who attacked them with a knife before running away.
No arrests have been made so far, and police inquiries are ongoing.
The men have since been sent home from hospital.
Det Ch Insp Jivan Saib from the Met's Central South Command Unit, who is leading the investigation, said: "I am asking the public to look at this image and see if they recognise this individual - it is vital that we identify and locate him as soon as possible."
PC Hayley Jones, the Met's LGBT+ Community Liaison Officer for Lambeth and Southwark said: "We understand some people from the LGBT+ community may not have the confidence to speak to police.
"You can contact me directly for advice and support, or to assist this investigation."
Speaking to the BBC at the scene, the chief executive of the charity LGBT Hero, Ian Howley, said the attack was "something that makes you think twice about your own actions; about the way that you talk, the way that you dress, the way that you are as a person".
"You kind of see yourself as a beacon for hate and people want to... physically and verbally abuse you for being who you are as a person. And I find that really shocking," he said.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan posted on X yesterday saying there was "no place for hate in London", adding he stood with LGBTQI+ Londoners.
Florence Eshalomi, Labour MP for Vauxhall, whose constituency area includes the street, said: "Having spoken to people in the area this afternoon, I know how alarming this shocking attack has been to the LGBTQ+ community in Clapham.
"My thoughts are with the victims, who I hope will be supported to make a full recovery."
