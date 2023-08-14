Clapham stabbing: Two men injured in homophobic attack
Two men were taken to hospital after being stabbed in a homophobic attack outside a south London nightclub.
The men, in their 20s and 30s, were attacked in Clapham High Street in Clapham on Sunday night. They have since been sent home from hospital.
The Metropolitan Police said it was treating the stabbings as homophobic.
Det Insp Gary Castle says he is "aware of the shock this attack will cause members of the LGBT+ community", adding "an urgent investigation is ongoing".
No arrests have been made.
