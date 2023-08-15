Tower Bridge planned closure frustrates local businesses
Frustrated businesses say the closure of Tower Bridge over August bank holiday weekend will hit them hard, adding they were not told about it.
The London landmark is set to close for repairs between 25 and 28 August.
A local pub manager said: "It's an absolute nightmare. It's like a kick in the teeth."
A Bridge House Estates spokesperson said it had to schedule the work at a short notice, which meant not all businesses were informed.
Several local business owners have said the closure will negatively impact their work.
Manager of The Raven pub on Tower Bridge Road, Christina Fletcher, only became aware of the closure when she was contacted for comment by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
She said: "We are reliant on tourists to the area and if it is shut then we don't have any footfall. We would have preferred some warning. It's frustrating."
Her boss and pub owner, Michelle Tempest, said there was no reprieve for businesses like hers.
"The rent stays the same, the business rates stay the same and the wages stay the same," she said.
"It's like they have no respect for us and just do it anyway."
'Stop people coming'
Senior manager at Two Bridges Ale House & Kitchen, Warren Garver, said his business relied on tourists visiting the bridge and popping by for a pint afterwards.
He said: "People who are re-routed aren't going to stop and get out of their car for a pint."
Magali, who works at The Tower Hotel in St Katherine's Dock, was shocked to hear about the closure.
He said: "This is the very first time I am hearing about this. The bridge not being open will definitely stop people coming."
The crossing will be in a raised position for long periods while the work is carried out, though marine traffic will continue as normal.
The work will replace metal plates of the moving parts of the bridge, which have become damaged through wear and tear.
Giles Shilson, chairman of the Bridge House Estates Board, said: "We appreciate that the closure will cause some inconvenience but this work is essential to the smooth operation of the bridge, and will ensure it can continue to do its job for decades to come."