Camden: Drugs inquiry after man dies and two taken to hospital
- Published
Police have issued a warning over drugs after one man was found dead and two others were taken to hospital.
The man, in his 70s, was discovered at a house in Arlington Road, Camden, on Saturday, with officers finding drugs paraphernalia at the address.
Twenty minutes later, two men - believed to have taken heroin - were taken ill in nearby Cubitt Street before being transported to hospital.
The Met said anyone who bought drugs in the area should dispose of them.
Det Ch Insp Chris Soole added the incidents had caused police "particular concern".
"An investigation is continuing to establish where these drugs have come from and I encourage anyone with information to contact police," he said.
Police have not made any arrests, but inquiries continue.
