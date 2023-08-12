School uniform bank in south London helps parents cope with costs
Parents using a school uniform bank in south London say it has helped them cope financially over the summer.
The Sutton Community Uniform Bank in Carshalton gives out free uniforms to families in the borough finding it difficult to meet the cost of new ones.
Some uniforms, particularly those with specific school branding, can cost hundreds of pounds.
Father-of-three Luke Kyffin said the council-run service had helped his family "massively" to cope.
He said: "The cost of living at the moment is horrendous.
"The school shoes alone, for someone who is going to secondary school, you're looking at £50 for decent pair."
The clothes are donated by members of the public, businesses and schools to the service, which is based at the Tweeddale Children's Centre.
Mr Kyffin said he hoped similar services would be introduced more widely.
"It alleviates a lot of stress and anguish for other families in the local community. If only other places could do this it would be absolutely tremendous."
A mother who attended the open day to pick up a school uniform told BBC London said she had been "very worried" about buying one for her daughter, as it would have cost "at least £200".
"The branded uniforms are very, very, very expensive," she said.
Jo Barrett, an outreach worker at the uniform bank said demand had increased since the service began in 2021 due to the cost of living crisis.
"We're seeing more and more families who are struggling."
The government's website says parents struggling to pay for uniforms or PE kits should contact their child's head teacher or their local council to find out if any support might be available.