Julian Ebanks-Ford: Man charged with New Cross murder
- Published
Police have charged a man with murdering a 20-year-old who was fatally stabbed in south-east London.
Julian Ebanks-Ford was found with knife injuries on Kender Street in New Cross at about 01:00 BST on 4 August. He died later in hospital.
Ismail Kallon, 20, is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court to face a murder charge.
A man and a woman, both 19, were also held. Both were later released; the man on bail, the woman without charge.
A post mortem examination revealed Mr Ebanks-Ford died from a single stab wound.
