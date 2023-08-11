Brent murder inquiry: Man arrested
A 28-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man discovered dead at a property in north-west London.
Police were called at 22:45 BST on Thursday to Casselden Road in Stonebridge, Brent, where the 40-year-old man was found with head injuries.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Met Police said. His next of kin have been informed.
The man who was arrested remains at a north London police station.
Det Ch Insp Kelly Allen, who is leading the investigation, said: "My thoughts are with the family of the man who has died and we will do everything we can to support them as our investigation progresses.
"Based on our initial inquiries, we believe this was an isolated incident and there is no indication of any wider risk to the community."
