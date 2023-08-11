Stoke Newington: Man injured in street shooting

Police presence on Stoke Newington High Street@StokeyLitFest
No arrests have been made and a crime scene is in place, the Met Police said
By Jess Warren
BBC News

A man has been injured in a street shooting in north London.

Police and paramedics were called to Stoke Newington High Street just after 15:00 BST. The victim was treated at the scene then taken to hospital "as a priority", the ambulance service said.

No arrests have been made and a crime scene is in place.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said officers were working hard to establish who was responsible for this "hugely concerning incident".

