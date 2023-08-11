Sgt Matiu Ratana shooting: Inquest to be opened into officer's death
- Published
A coroner will open an inquest into the death of Met Police sergeant Matiu Ratana over "outstanding matters" that were not covered at the criminal trial.
Senior coroner Sarah Ormond-Walshe said she wanted to consider the actions of officers and any "missed opportunities" to prevent Sgt Ratana's death.
The 54-year-old was shot in the chest and leg at Croydon custody centre, south London, by Louis De Zoysa, 26.
He was found guilty of murder, and was given a whole-life sentence.
De Zoysa, from Banstead in Surrey, had smuggled an antique gun into the building following his arrest in 2020 and also shot himself in the attack, causing brain damage.
The New Zealand-born sergeant was hit in the chest by the first of three shots discharged by De Zoysa during the incident on 25 September 2020.
A second bullet struck Sgt Ratana in his thigh before De Zoysa was wrestled to the ground by other officers.
Sgt Ratana, who was known as Matt, died of his injuries in hospital.
His inquest is scheduled to take three weeks and is due to start at the end of October.
The coroner has not yet decided whether she will sit alone or with a jury.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk