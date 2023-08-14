Boost for projects tackling violence against women
Grassroots organisations tackling violence against women and girls will receive a funding boost of £3m.
The mayor of London has also pledged this extra support for those working with domestic abuse survivors.
It comes as charities raise concerns over the cost-of-living crisis making it difficult for women to escape from their abusers.
The funding marks the second stage of the mayor's Violence Against Women and Girls Grassroots Fund.
The extra support brings the total fund up to £6m. It has already supported more than 40 projects since 2020.
Organisations have until the end of August to apply for the latest round of grants of up to £100,000.