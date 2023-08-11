Battersea explosion was accidental, fire brigade says
An explosion at a terraced house in south London is believed to have been accidental, London Fire Brigade (LFB) says.
A man was injured in the blast in Elsley Road, Battersea, on Thursday and was treated at the scene.
A 25m cordon was erected and people living in nearby houses were evacuated.
LFB said it believed the explosion happened "due to a build-up of pressure within a hot water cylinder on the first floor".
In a statement, LFB said it was called at about 13:45 BST and crews from Chelsea, Wandsworth, Brixton and Clapham attended.
It added the entire end-of-terrace house was damaged and the roof of the house had partially collapsed.
'Serious structural damage'
An LFB spokesperson said: "On arrival, smoke had subsided and there was no fire present.
"The house had sustained serious structural damage to its internal walls and ceilings and part of the front had collapsed into the street.
"A small part of a neighbouring house was also damaged."
Gail Glanville, who lives nearby, told BBC London at the time: "Everyone came running out their houses and screaming."
She said: "There were people trying to get anyone out of the house. One elderly gentleman stumbled out. I think he's okay, but of course in shock. He's with the paramedics."It was really, really scary, everyone is just really shaken."
Wandsworth Council said it set up a temporary rest centre at Latchmere Leisure Centre for affected residents, and those who were able to return to their homes went back later that evening.