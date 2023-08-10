Rida Kazem: 'Show off' killer driver has sentence increased
A driver jailed for killing a mother while "showing off" at speeds of up to 110mph in his car has had his sentence increased by the Court of Appeal.
Rida Kazem, 24 lost control of his Range Rover on the A40 in west London last August, ploughing it into a Tesla garage and then onto Tube tracks.
Passenger Yagmur Ozden, 33, was killed.
In May, Kazem was jailed for seven-and-a-half years. But the but the term has now been increased to nine years as it was found to be "unduly lenient".
Kazem, of Greenford, west London, pleaded guilty in February to causing to causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Another passenger, Zamarod Arif, then aged 26, was seriously injured in the crash, which happened near Park Royal.
The driver of the Tesla, hit by Kazem's car, was also hurt, with 25 fragments of glass needing to be removed from his eyes.
Kazem later had his left leg amputated below the knee after being thrown from his vehicle.
He had been driving the two women home from a night out in the early hours of 22 August last year.
His £18,000 Range Rover Sport SVR, hit a top speed of 110mph (177 km/h) on the 40mph-limit A40 westbound before hitting a curb.
Footage played in court at his sentencing showed the airborne vehicle crash across a pavement, through a fence and into a lower-level car park.
At a hearing in central London, Joel Smith, for the Attorney General's Office said the sentencing judge's approach to calculating Kazem's jail term was "inadequate".
Mr Smith said Kazem "had not learned" from previous speeding convictions and highlighted aggravating features of his case, including the impact on victims such as Ms Ozden's 13-year-old daughter.
In written arguments, the Attorney General's Office said Kazem's original sentence was "unduly lenient and failed to take proper account of the nature of the offences of which the offender has been convicted, and the aggravating features".
Solicitor David Rhodes, for Kazem, said the sentence was not unduly lenient. "It was lenient but justly so," he said.
He said the offender had a "daily reminder of his crime", adding that the "days are longer in prison than for an able-bodied person".
Three senior judges concluded Kazem's jail term was "unduly lenient" after an "error" in the assessment of the sentencing judge.
One of the judges, Lady Justice Thirlwall said it was "likely to be correct" that Kazem had been "showing off to his friends" during the incident.
Kazem will serve at least two thirds of the sentence and was banned from driving for 14 years.