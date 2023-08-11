Met PCSO numbers decline by almost one third
The number of police community support officers (PCSOs) in the Metropolitan Police has declined by 32% since 2015, according to Home Office figures.
New data shows that in 2015 there were 1,787 PCSOs in the force, compared to 1,215 in 2023, a decrease of 572.
The number of PCSOs has increased by 45 between 2022 and this year.
The Met says it has launched a campaign to recruit 500 new PCSOs this year, and 1,600 by April 2025.
It says it is part of its "priority to build the strongest ever neighbourhoods for London."
The Met also provided the BBC with a breakdown of its PCSO workforce data, which shows about 45% of officers are women and 41% are black, Asian or from a minority heritage.
While other forces have seen greater percentage decreases, such as Cambridgeshire Constabulary's 82% reduction in PCSOs since 2015, the Met has seen the largest number of PCSOs leave of any force.
PCSOs work with police officers but often have slightly different powers as they are unable to arrest a person.
The Liberal Democrats, who analysed the figures, say there needs to be a "return to proper community policing, where officers are visible, trusted and focused on their local neighbourhoods".
MP for Richmond Park, Sarah Olney said: "Londoners rely on these officers to keep our streets safe, yet the Met is being left under-resourced by this Conservative government which is making our communities less safe.
"The Conservatives must finally restore the proper local policing that our communities deserve."
The Home Office and Labour have been approached for comment.
Only two forces, both in Wales, saw an increase in the number of PCSOs since 2015.
Overall in the past eight years, more than 4,500 PCSOs have been taken off the streets. The total of support officers across England and Wales is now 7,806.