British Museum: Man charged over stabbing
A man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a stabbing outside the British Museum.
During the incident a man was stabbed in the arm at the junction of Great Russell Street and Museum Street at about 10:00 BST on Tuesday.
Brady Wilson, 37, of no fixed address, was also charged with wounding with intent and three counts of possession of an offensive weapon.
Mr Wilson is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court later.
He is alleged to have been carrying three black-handled knives at the time he was arrested.
The museum was evacuated on Tuesday but has since reopened. Police said at the time there was "no outstanding risk to the public".
London Ambulance Service said medics treated the man at the scene for his arm injury before taking him to a major trauma centre as a priority.