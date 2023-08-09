Southall: Woman charged with murder after body found in canal
A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 57-year-old woman in Hounslow, west London.
It comes after the remains of a woman were found in a canal off Bulls Bridge Lane in Southall on Monday.
Arizo Nour, 33, of Northumberland Crescent, Feltham appeared in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
She was remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.
The Met said it was awaiting formal identification of the deceased but added specially trained officers were supporting the family.
