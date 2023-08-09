Oxford Street: Met dispersal powers in place over disorder rumours
Police powers are in place to remove people from central London's shopping heartland following "speculation" about planned disorder on Oxford Street.
A dispersal order has been issued by the Metropolitan Police after videos posted online called for crowds to turn up at shops and cause disruption.
It gives officers the power to exclude people from the area and arrest those failing to comply.
It is in effect until Thursday at 10:00 BST amid "heightened" police presence.
The Met Police added "criminal behaviour" would be "dealt with quickly".
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan urged people who had seen the videos "not to go to Oxford Street".
"The police understand why some people may be tempted to go to that part of London," he said.
'Do not be sucked in'
"Do not allow yourself to be sucked into an area that could be a high crime area."
However, he added it would not be "because the police work incredibly hard with the local community, with the retailers in that part of London, and with those citizens who want to have a good day out on Oxford Street, rather than being worried about that sort of nonsense."
A Met Police spokesperson said: "We are aware of social media speculation about an event which is advertised to take place in the Oxford Street area this afternoon.
"There will be a heightened police presence in the area and anyone who does participate in criminal activity will be dealt with by officers."
They added: "We are working very closely with our partners, including the New West End company, to ensure that any criminal behaviour is dealt with quickly.
"If you see or hear anything suspicious in relation to this activity, call us on 999 in an emergency or 101 if it is a non-emergency."