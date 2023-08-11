Brixton Tube attack: Teenager detained for hunting knife stabbing
A teenager has been detained for more than six years for stabbing a 16-year-old boy on a Victoria line Tube train.
Amarjay Nkemayang, 19, attacked the youngster with a hunting knife after pursuing him at Brixton station on 23 November, the Old Bailey heard.
Steve Molloy, prosecuting, told the court Nkemayang was part of a group of four males who came across the 16-year-old outside a JD Sports store.
They then followed the victim to Brixton station in south London.
Realising that he was being followed by the quartet, who split up as they searched the station, the 16-year-old pushed his way through the barriers.
Mr Molloy told the court Nkemayang - who pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon at a previous hearing - followed the victim on to a London Underground train where the pair engaged in a knife fight.
'I have murdered him'
The court heard that two off-duty police officers witnessed the incident.
Summarising their witness statements, Mr Molly said they had "described the males flailing knives at each other", and one said others onboard the train had been left "screaming" and "hysterical".
Mr Molloy said one passenger heard Nkemayang say: "I have stabbed him, I have murdered him. I am going to go down for murder."
However, the 16-year-old survived the attack.
The defendant was arrested by officers at Stockwell station.
Sentencing Nkemayang, of Crawshay Road in Camberwell, to six years and four months in a young offenders institution, judge David Aubrey said an aggravating feature of the case was that it took place on public transport.
"The public expect to be able to travel on public transport for leisure purposes or to and from work in safety and without fear," he said.
