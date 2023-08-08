British Museum: Man arrested after a man stabbed nearby
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) after a man was stabbed close to the British Museum.
Metropolitan Police officers were called to Museum Street at approximately 10:00 BST and a man was taken to hospital with a stab wound.
It is understood the museum has been evacuated.
There is "no outstanding risk to the public" and it is not being treated as terror-related, the Met says.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
