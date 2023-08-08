British Museum: Man arrested after man stabbed nearby
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) after a man was stabbed close to the British Museum.
The man was attacked in the arm at the junction of Russell Street and Museum Street at about 10:00 BST. He was taken to hospital by paramedics.
It is understood the museum has been evacuated.
There is "no outstanding risk to the public" and it is not being treated as terror-related, the Met Police says.
Officers said cordons might be in place for much of the day.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking to get the latest alerts.