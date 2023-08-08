Euston station: Gas leak in Harrow causes major disruption
- Published
A gas leak in Harrow has caused major disruption to rail services in and out of London's Euston station.
All services were suspended at the station on Tuesday afternoon as emergency services responded to the leak, near Harrow & Wealdstone station.
About 25 people had to be evacuated from neighbouring properties, a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said.
Rail services have resumed but there is still significant disruption.
Network Rail is warning passengers that services may be cancelled or be severely delayed. The disruption is expected to last until at least 15:30 BST.
The fire brigade spokesperson said 25 firefighters responded to the gas leak on Forward Drive in Harrow.