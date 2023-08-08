Tom Daley's husband Dustin Lance Black twisted woman's arm - court
- Published
The Oscar-winning husband of Olympic diving champion Tom Daley has appeared in court accused of grabbing and twisting a woman's wrist in a London nightclub.
American filmmaker Dustin Lance Black, 49, is charged with assaulting Teddy Edwardes by beating in a Soho club, in the West End, in August last year.
He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court, where the case was adjourned.
Mr Black denied the single charge at a preliminary hearing in April.
The case was rescheduled to a later date because of missing evidence.
Prosecutor Adrita Ahmed said there was an "altercation in a nightclub" and that the Crown's case was that Mr Black "grabbed Ms Edwardes' wrist and twisted it", causing a drink to spill on her.
She said that "as a result Ms Edwardes has retaliated", and was subsequently cautioned by police for "going too far in self-defence".
Outlining the defence case, Helena Duong, for Mr Black, said: "Mr Black described Ms Edwardes effectively shouting at him and being aggressive.
"What the defence would say is, in fact, what you can see on CCTV is immediately, at the very beginning, Mr Black trying to walk away, I think that much is clear.
"She turns to him, appears to reach out in a way", and an exchange followed, Ms Duong said, in which Ms Edwardes continued to be "aggressive", which is what caused Mr Black "to reach for the glass".
She added Ms Edwardes was later cautioned for "punching him in the back of the head afterwards" as he left the nightclub, the court heard.
The trial was adjourned and planned for 8 November at the same court.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk