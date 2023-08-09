Just Stop Oil protester denies aggravated trespass at Wimbledon
An environmental activist accused of throwing orange jigsaw pieces onto a tennis court during a Wimbledon game has denied aggravated trespass.
Just Stop Oil (JSO) protester William Ward, 66, admitted throwing the pieces, as well as confetti during a match on 5 July, but denied the criminal charge.
Appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, Mr Ward challenged prosecutors to prove his intention and whether his actions disrupted the match.
He is to stand trial in November.
Mr Ward, a retired civil engineer from Epsom, Surrey, allegedly invaded the court during a match between Briton Katie Boulter and Australian Daria Saville at about 16:30 BST.
He was later charged with aggravated trespass.
Representing himself in court, Mr Ward denied causing disruption, saying the protest was timed for when the two players were taking a break.
The defendant also disputed that the crowd was hostile towards him, arguing there was a mostly positive reaction.
Mr Ward said he was forcefully dragged off the court by security officials.
Followers of JSO, which calls for the government to halt all new oil, gas and coal projects, have disrupted several sporting events this year, including the Ashes, the rugby union Premiership final and the World Snooker Championship.
On Monday, two other JSO protesters, Deborah Wilde, 68, of Wood Green, north London, and Simon Milner-Edwards, 66, from Manchester, both denied aggravated trespass after allegedly disrupting a match between Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and Japan's Sho Shimabukuro on Court 18 earlier the same day.
Mr Ward, who was released on unconditional bail, will stand trial alongside them at City of London Magistrates' Court on 7 November.