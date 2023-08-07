Drag Queen Story Hour: Tate Britain protester 'intimidating', trial told
A protester was "aggressive and intimidating" to staff and visitors at a drag queen story-telling event aimed at children, a court has been told.
Lance O'Connor, 59, protested at Tate Britain in central London as it hosted Drag Queen Story Hour UK featuring drag artist Aida H Dee, magistrates heard.
He is accused of making comments motivated by hostility towards sexual orientation and transgender identity.
Mr O'Connor is charged with two public order offences, which he denies.
Westminster Magistrates' Court was told the defendant was part of a small group of protesters who tried to attend the event on 11 February but was refused entry as it was restricted to families with children.
'Defending paedophiles'
Gallery manager Matthew Rowan was the subject of verbal abuse from the defendant, as were people trying to attend, the court heard.
Prosecutor Luke Staton told the court that when a woman and her daughter tried to enter the event room, Mr O'Connor used words to the effect of: "They are indoctrinating children in there. There's a man dressed as a woman and he is defending paedophiles."
Mr Staton told the court Mr O'Connor had also said to Mr Rowan words to the effect of: "Do you think it's appropriate for a man to wear women's clothing?", and made comments about grooming and paedophilia.
Mr Rowan told the court Mr O'Connor's demeanour was "quite aggressive", adding: "It felt like he was trying to intimidate his way into the event."
The court heard he told Mr O'Connor that his comments had "crossed the line from being rude into hate speech".
Mr O'Connor's solicitor Sundeep Pankhania said the defendant "does not hold any non-trans ideologies" and was protesting that day because of a link he believed existed between Aida H Dee and convicted child sex offender Darren Moore, whom the court heard is now dead.
The defendant, from Plaistow in east London, told the court he protested against the event because of the storyteller's "very close links" to Moore.
"He done a eulogy for him on the internet and also he done a GoFundMe page [for his funeral]," Mr O'Connor said when giving evidence.
He added that he wanted to make parents aware of the links and was "trying to protect the children", and said he had not intended to cause distress to anyone.
Mr O'Connor denies using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress to Mr Rowan and Met Police officer Anderson De Santis. He also denies an alternative charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour, within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.
The trial continues.