Joel Urhie death: Appeal on fifth anniversary of Deptford arson
- Published
The family of a seven-year-old boy who died in an arson attack five years ago have said they are "desperate" to find those responsible.
Joel Uhrie died during the fire at his house on Adolphus Street, Deptford, south-east London, on 7 August 2018.
Joel's mother, Iroroefe O Edu, said: "We have now spent five long years without Joel and time does not make it any easier.
"We are desperate to find out who carried out this deadly crime."
Joel's mother and sister, who were also upstairs at the property, managed to escape the fire by jumping from the windows.
Detectives believe the fire was caused by a burning item pushed through the letterbox.
The Met is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Mark Rogers, from specialist crime north, said: "This is a significant anniversary for Joel's family and our thoughts remain with them.
"We need answers for them and someone must know why this happened or have information that can help progress this investigation.
"Our investigation will not stop, and I would urge anyone who has information, regardless of how small or insignificant you might think it to be, to contact us."
