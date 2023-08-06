Woman hosts pop-up food bank near Bermondsey home
- Published
A woman has opened a pop-up food bank near her home in south London for people who need it.
Henrietta Onyema, 63, from Bermondsey, started offering food and other supplies after the food bank at her local church had to close.
Initially she used her own money but now also receives donations from local people and supermarkets.
"It pleases your heart when you do something good for people but everybody should help each other," she said.
"Some of our neighbours, they are housebound, they don't really go out much and I knew they needed some help.
"Sometimes because of pride, people don't want to say 'I need this'."
Father Tesfamichael Negusse, from St Peter & the Guardian Angels church, described Ms Onyema as "incredible".
"She has her heart in the need of people. She's always concerned with the neighbourhood," he said.