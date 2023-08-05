Jeremy Corbyn to 'have a think' about London mayor bid
- Published
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he will "have a think" about standing for election as an independent mayor of London.
Asked at the Edinburgh Fringe if he would consider running for the mayoralty, he replied: "Well let's have a think about it, shall we?"
The next election for mayor of London is set to take place in May 2024.
The 74-year-old is the current independent MP for Islington North, a position he has held since 1983.
Mr Corbyn was ousted from Labour earlier this year following a row over antisemitism.
He had been elected the party's leader in 2015 but resigned in 2019 following defeat in the general election.
At the event on Saturday, Mr Corbyn was asked if he would stand as an independent candidate at the next election.
He replied: "I'm very happy and very proud to be the MP for Islington North. I live in the area, I know large numbers of people in the area.
"I have learned a great deal from the people I represent. I am available to represent the people if that is what they wish."
When questioned whether he would stand for mayor, he added: "Well, let's have a think about it, shall we?
"I want to see change in our society. I'm not disappearing, I'm not going away.
"I look at my diary and I'm more active than I have ever been at any other time in my life."
The MP was speaking alongside former Unite general secretary Len McCluskey as part of the All Talk event at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.
They have put together an anthology of poems, Poetry For The Many, to be published in November.