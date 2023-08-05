A4: Man dies in the early hours after collision in west London
A man has died after he was hit by a car on a road in west London.
The Met Police said officers came across a pedestrian who had been injured on the A4 Great West Road, at the junction with Brook Lane North, Brentford, at 03:50 BST.
Paramedics and the air ambulance attended but the man, believed to be aged 22, died at the scene. His next of kin have been told.
The driver of the car stopped at the scene. No arrests have been made.
The officers that were first at the scene had been in the area dealing with an unrelated matter.
An investigation has been launched by the Met's serious collision investigation unit.
It has appealed for witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone who might have dashcam footage.
