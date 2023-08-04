Two men convicted by corrupt officer could be cleared posthumously
Two men could have their names cleared posthumously after they were jailed based on the testimony of a notoriously corrupt police officer.
Saliah Mehmet and Basil Peterkin were accused of theft from a south London site by British Transport Police officer Det Sgt Derek Ridgewell.
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred their convictions to the Court of Appeal.
The children of both men said they welcomed the news.
Mr Mehmet, who died in 2021, and Mr Peterkin, who died in 1991, were both sentenced to nine months in prison in 1977 over the theft of parcels from the Bricklayers Arms goods depot in Southwark, where they worked.
The men said items found in their possession had been planted, adding that any admissions said to have been made by them were fabricated by the police.
It is the latest of Det Sgt Ridgewell's cases to be sent for appeal and the CCRC says it has now referred 11 cases that relied on his evidence.
The CCRC says it has been investigating the "historical racist and corrupt practices" of Ridgewell, who also framed the Oval Four and Stockwell Six.
The corrupt officer's career ended in disgrace after he admitted stealing property worth £364,000 from the Bricklayers Arms goods depot - the same site as Mr Mehmet and Mr Peterkin's supposed crimes.
After being jailed for seven years in 1980 he died of a heart attack in prison in 1982, aged 37.
His colleagues, Det Con Douglas Ellis and Det Con Alan Keeling, were sentenced to six and two years respectively in connection with the case.
'Atrocious'
In a joint statement, Mr Mehmet's children Regu, Arda and Onur said: "After fleeing war in Cyprus, our father started a family in this country.
"This conviction left him a changed man who never again trusted the police.
"It had a traumatic effect on our mother and our whole family for decades, including making us homeless.
"We are pleased and relieved that this case is going to the Court of Appeal.
"The behaviour of Ridgewell was atrocious and we are hopeful that our father's name will finally be cleared."
'He never got over it'
Mr Peterkin's children Basil, Janice and Lileith said: "Our father's conviction was devastating for him and our whole family. He never got over it.
"He felt such shame that he left his home in the UK to try to start afresh.
"We now know that the officer who arrested our father was found guilty of the very crime he had accused our father and others of committing. That officer was corrupt.
"We want justice and we want our father's name cleared."
Helen Pitcher, chairwoman of the CCRC, said: "I urge anyone else who believes that they or a loved one, friend or acquaintance was a victim of a miscarriage of justice to contact the CCRC - particularly if DS Derek Ridgewell was involved."