Met Police: Cdr Julian Bennett accused of cover-up over drugs test
- Published
A senior Met Police officer accused of smoking cannabis daily tried to stage a "cover-up" after refusing to take a drugs test, a barrister representing the force has told a tribunal.
A gross misconduct hearing has been told Cdr Julian Bennett, who wrote an anti-drug strategy for the force, regularly smoked cannabis before work.
Cdr Bennett, who joined the Met Police in 1976, denies the allegations.
He has been suspended on full pay since July 2020.
The tribunal previously heard his former lodger Sheila Gomes said she had regularly witnessed him smoking cannabis before going to work, while she lived at his flat between October and December 2019.
On Friday the tribunal heard that on 21 July 2020, Cdr Bennett had a private meeting with Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe at New Scotland Yard, where he refused to take a drugs test and offered to resign.
The tribunal was told he asked Assistant Commissioner Rolfe to approach then-Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick - to whom he referred as "Cress" - to request his resignation be accepted.
'Hotline to the commissioner'
Mark Ley-Morgan KC, representing the force, said: "Please explain to us how that is not a cover-up, or sweeping something under the carpet?"
Cdr Bennett said: "You can't resign to avoid something; this would not have stopped the investigation."
Mr Ley Morgan asked Cdr Bennett if all officers got "a hotline to the commissioner" to ask if they could resign rather than take a drugs test.
Cdr Bennett told the hearing he thought she would not have engaged with a constable but that he was a senior officer who was closer to her.
Mr Ley-Morgan said Cdr Bennett's behaviour "was a clear example of you failing to act with integrity", which the officer rejected.
Cdr Bennett is accused of breaching the force's professional standards. Allegations he took LSD and magic mushrooms were dismissed on Wednesday.
The tribunal continues.