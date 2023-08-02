Wembley: Trapped driver rescued from van during flash flood
- Published
A man trapped inside a van had to be rescued by firefighters after heavy rain caused flash flooding in London.
Six fire engines and 40 firefighters from London Fire Bridge (LFB) were deployed to Tokyngton Avenue, Wembley, after flooding was first reported in the area at 15:40 BST.
An area of one sq-mile (2.6 sq-km) was flooded up to depth of about one metre, the fire service said.
Fourteen other people were also evacuated to safety.
Severe weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office over strong winds and thunderstorms.
"Crews are working to divert flood water and have evacuated 14 people to safety and rescued a man trapped in a van near Stonebridge Station," an LFB spokesperson said.
"Recent heavy rain has shown how quickly a flash flood can inundate a street.
"Our firefighters know what they need to do in a flood, but it's important Londoners know as well. We'd encourage you to follow our flooding advice."
