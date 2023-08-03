Fiona Holm: CCTV of woman released in bid to find body
Police investigating the alleged murder of a woman have released CCTV of her in a bid to find her body.
A murder investigation was launched after 48-year-old Fiona Holm was reported missing in London by her family on 29 June.
Officers believe she was killed up to nine days earlier having last been seen on CCTV on 20 June when she met up with friends.
The Met Police said her family "can't grieve until Fiona is found".
In the footage, she is seen walking alone on Verdant Lane in Catford, south-east London, and wearing a green top and dark leggings.
In an appeal to the public, Det Ch Insp Kate Blackburn said: "Her family are obviously distraught. We don't know what's happened to Fiona. We don't know where her body is. So they need some answers. They can't grieve until Fiona is found."
The officer described Ms Holm as "friendly" and "a familiar face" in the Lewisham and Blackheath area.
She appealed for anyone who had spoken to her, who might know if she was "anxious or worried" or had "shared any information about what was going on in her life" to speak to officers.
Ms Holm was a mother and came from a big family who had issued appeals on Facebook in the days before she was formally reported missing.
Det Ch Insp Blackburn added: "Part of the appeal is that she was a quite an active member of the community.
"She would be quite often in the High Street in Lewisham. She would be out and about quite frequently so her lack of presence there has been quite substantial for us."
Initially, the disappearance of Ms Holm was treated as a missing persons investigation. Police say the case has been referred to the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards.
